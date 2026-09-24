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Ally Logistic Property and CapitaLand Investment advance Singapore’s logistics transformation with scalable, automation-ready OMEGA logistics infrastructure

  • OMEGA 1 Singapore is ALP’s first deployment of its integrated OMEGA logistics infrastructure platform in Singapore.
  • The S$260 million project under CapitaLand Southeast Asia Logistics Fund combines physical infrastructure, automation and digital systems to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate industry transformation.

24 Sep 2026

Groundbreaking Omega 1 SG

(L-R) Mr Tomoaki Ichida, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd; Ms Patricia Goh, CEO, Southeast Asia & Global Head, Logistics & Self-Storage, CapitaLand Investment; Dr Tung Chen-Yuan, Representative, Taipei Representative Office in the Republic of Singapore; Mr Charlie Chang, Co-Founder & CEO, Ally Logistic Property; Ms Jacqueline Poh, CEO, JTC Corporation; Ms Ho Weng Si, Executive Vice President, Services and Global Enterprises, EDB; Ms Keren Liu, COO of Southeast Asia, Ally Logistic Property; Mr Harry Yan, Managing Director, Head of Southeast Asia Logistics, CapitaLand Investment.

 

Singapore, 24 September 2026 – Ally Logistic Property (ALP), an integrated logistics infrastructure company, and leading global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) today broke ground on OMEGA 1 Singapore, a S$260 million development designed to support Singapore’s next generation of smart logistics infrastructure.

An asset under CLI’s CapitaLand Southeast Asia Logistics Fund (CSLF), OMEGA 1 Singapore is ALP’s first deployment of its integrated OMEGA logistics infrastructure platform in Singapore. Developed and proven in Taiwan, OMEGA integrates industrial real estate, shared automation, proprietary software and AI-enabled operational tools within a single platform that helps businesses improve fulfilment speed, operational visibility and supply chain resilience.

OMEGA enables businesses to scale their operations more efficiently without having to bear the significant upfront investment required to develop separate infrastructure and integrate multiple systems. This supports higher logistics throughput, reduces reliance on labour-intensive processes and allows businesses to expand more flexibly in line with demand.

Charlie Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ALP, said:

Logistics infrastructure can no longer be defined by space alone. As supply chains are restructured, labour becomes scarcer, and AI reshapes operations, businesses need infrastructure that connects physical assets, automation, software and intelligence as one system. OMEGA is ALP’s response to that shift. Developed in Taiwan and designed for international deployment, it gives companies a more scalable path towards automation, operational resilience and digital transformation. OMEGA 1 Singapore is our first deployment of the platform in Singapore and an important step in ALP’s long-term commitment to the country’s logistics transformation.

 

Patricia Goh, CEO, Southeast Asia and Global Head, Logistics & Self-Storage, CapitaLand Investment, said: 

Demand from institutional investors and occupiers for technology-enabled logistics infrastructure continues to grow across Asia Pacific. This is driven by structural trends such as labour shortages arising from an ageing population, ecommerce growth, and the AI-driven transformation of business processes and supply chains.

As we continue to expand our logistics footprint across key Asia Pacific markets, we remain focused on developing future-ready assets through selective development and asset enhancement opportunities. These investments will strengthen CLI’s differentiated logistics operating capabilities and support the growth of our listed and private funds management platform.

Patricia Goh

Ms Patricia Goh

OMEGA 1 Singapore: Supporting Singapore’s industrial and logistics transformation

Targeted for completion in the second half of 2028, OMEGA 1 Singapore will be located at 19 Gul Lane within Singapore’s western industrial and logistics cluster. Situated near Tuas Port, Tuas Checkpoint and Jurong Port, OMEGA 1 Singapore will support domestic distribution, regional fulfilment and cross-border logistics flows.

As fulfilment volumes continue to grow, Singapore’s logistics sector faces persistent land and labour constraints, alongside the increasing complexity of integrating physical infrastructure, automation, software and systems. OMEGA 1 Singapore is designed to address these challenges through shared and standardised infrastructure that can help businesses adopt advanced logistics capabilities more efficiently and scale their operations over time.

More broadly, OMEGA 1 Singapore aims to introduce a scalable logistics infrastructure model that supports Singapore’s position as a critical regional and global trade hub, while helping businesses automate, expand and respond more effectively to evolving supply-chain needs.

Omega 1 SG

OMEGA 1 Singapore

Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive Officer of JTC Corporation, said:

Optimising land use and adopting technology at scale will be critical to Singapore's next phase of logistics growth. OMEGA 1 Singapore demonstrates how innovative infrastructure partnerships can support a more competitive and future-ready logistics ecosystem, reinforcing Singapore’s role as a leading global trade and logistics hub.

 

Ho Weng Si, Executive Vice President, Economic Development Board (EDB), said:

OMEGA 1 Singapore delivers integrated, automation-ready infrastructure to support companies’ regional distribution operations. This investment highlights continued confidence in Singapore’s logistics ecosystem and reinforces our ongoing efforts to scale automation and build digital capabilities across the sector, creating good job opportunities for locals.

Charlie Chang

Mr Charlie Chang, Co-Founder & CEO, Ally Logistic Property
Tung Chen Yuan

Mr Tung Chen-Yuan, Representative, Taipei Representative Office in the Republic of Singapore
Jacqueline Poh

Ms Jacqueline Poh, CEO, JTC Corporation

Building a scalable international OMEGA network

OMEGA reflects ALP’s vision to reshape how logistics infrastructure is designed, delivered and operated. OMEGA 1 Singapore marks an important step in ALP’s broader ambition to expand the OMEGA platform across major regional and international markets. In Southeast Asia, ALP already has OMEGA facilities operating or under development in Malaysia and Thailand. Under CSLF, OMEGA 1 Bang Na, a built-to-suit smart logistics campus, is being developed in the Greater Bangkok Metropolitan Area. It will be Thailand’s largest standalone logistics campus, with phase 1 of the facility expected to be completed by the end of September 2026. Through OMEGA, ALP is moving beyond the conventional logistics property model to establish a new generation of integrated infrastructure for the industry.

The OMEGA platform’s core infrastructure can be replicated across markets and adapted to local regulatory, sustainability and operational requirements. This allows ALP to apply a consistent model while responding to the needs of different industries and supply chains.

 

OMEGA 1 SG

Annex

OMEGA 1 Singapore: A new benchmark in integrated logistics infrastructure

The five-storey OMEGA 1 Singapore development will have a gross floor area of approximately 71,000 square metres, including more than 51,000 square metres dedicated to logistics operations.

OMEGA 1 Singapore will make operations smarter, simpler and more sustainable by bringing together four core components:

  • International-standard, automation-ready logistics infrastructure.
  • Built-in automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) designed to scale with tenants’ operations. The ASRS will offer more than 65,000 pallet positions, supporting both ambient and air-conditioned operations.
  • ALPOS, ALP’s proprietary platform, seamlessly connects each tenant’s warehouse management system with OMEGA automation. This provides a unified workflow and greater visibility across inventory movements, facility operations and system performance.
  • On-site maintenance to support operational reliability.

OMEGA 1 Singapore will also target the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark GoldPLUS certification and incorporate sustainability features including a solar-ready rooftop, facade greening and landscaping.

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