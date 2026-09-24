Ally Logistic Property and CapitaLand Investment advance Singapore’s logistics transformation with scalable, automation-ready OMEGA logistics infrastructure
- OMEGA 1 Singapore is ALP’s first deployment of its integrated OMEGA logistics infrastructure platform in Singapore.
- The S$260 million project under CapitaLand Southeast Asia Logistics Fund combines physical infrastructure, automation and digital systems to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate industry transformation.
24 Sep 2026