Developed Asia-Pacific Real Estate: Adding Resilience and Growth to Global Portfolios Through Selective Deployment
By Kevin Chee, Managing Director, Private Funds, CapitaLand Investment
03 Jul 2026
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
For investors looking for diversification, the opportunity in developed Asia-Pacific (APAC) is not a broad regional call but a market- and sector-specific one that capitalises on transparent developed markets, supportive financing and real estate market conditions, and identifying investments where income resilience can be complemented by measured rental growth and value creation.
While domestic markets remain cornerstones for investors, ongoing global uncertainty, shifting capital allocations and demand for more selective deployment are prompting investors to think harder about where genuine diversification can be found. Viewed through a global portfolio lens, developed APAC deserves a closer look.
Across Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, the region offers consistent policy frameworks, rule of law and transparent real estate markets. Central banks credibility provides more predictable paths for policy rates and therefore yield visibility.
Supply dynamics are also becoming more supportive. Construction costs remain materially above pre-COVID levels across key markets, while higher financing costs, labour shortages and supply-chain uncertainty have made new development harder to justify. In select city-sector pairs, new supply is expected to contract meaningfully, reducing competitive pressure on existing assets and improving rental growth visibility.
The key, however, is not to treat developed APAC as one regional trade. Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea each offer different market dynamics, sector cycles and supply-demand conditions. Correlations with Europe and the US remain relatively low, while growth patterns within the region are also varied. For global investors looking for lower risk diversified exposure, this dispersion supports diversification when capital is deployed selectively.
For instance:
In logistics, primary markets in Japan and South Korea are moving past near-term peak vacancy and supply, with conditions expected to tighten as new development slows. New supply is forecast to bottom out as absorption remains robust, supporting income stability and future rental growth for well-located quality assets.
The living sector continues to benefit from structural drivers such as urbanisation, household fragmentation, labour mobility and affordability pressures. Japan’s multifamily sector is a clear example, supported by stable rental demand, wage growth and continued net migration into major cities.
Select office markets are also showing renewed potential, particularly where limited new supply, improving utilisation and demand for high-quality space are supporting rental growth. Singapore and Tokyo are good examples, with low vacancy and strong leasing momentum.
For investors seeking developed-market diversification, developed APAC provides exposure to transparent, stable markets with differentiated return potential. Capturing that opportunity, however, requires more than a broad regional allocation. It requires local insight, sector discipline and asset-level execution - which is where a regional core-plus approach can be especially well suited.