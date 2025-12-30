Building Workforce Resilience through Digital Upskilling
31 Dec 2025
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
In 2025, targeted reskilling and upskilling initiatives were implemented to equip CLI staff with critical digital and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, in response to rapid technological advancement and the shifting nature of work. These efforts are aligned with CLI’s commitment to supporting a just transition, ensuring its staff is prepared for evolving job requirements and reducing the risk of workforce displacement arising from industrial transformation.
A structured suite of programmes was rolled out to build future‑ready capabilities, covering areas such as AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, data analytics and automation through RPA‑enabled workflows. Key programmes included Genie AI Essentials: Security and Effective Prompting Mastery, AI Symposium 2025, and RPA + AI transformation training, alongside regionally delivered prompt engineering workshops and AI application courses. These initiatives were designed to strengthen employees’ digital literacy and enhance their ability to adopt emerging technologies in day‑to‑day operations.
As a result, 57% of its staff participated in at least one digital or AI‑related training programme in 2025, demonstrating strong engagement in workforce transformation efforts. The focus on practical application such as automating repetitive processes, improving operational efficiency and supporting data‑driven decision‑making enables staff to transition into higher‑value roles and adapt to new ways of working.
By embedding continuous learning and capability building across the organisation, these initiatives contribute to mitigating the negative impacts of technological disruption, while strengthening long‑term employability, workforce resilience and sustainable performance. This approach supports CLI’s broader human capital strategy to navigate ongoing industrial and digital transitions, ensuring that its staff is equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving business environment.