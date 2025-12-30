Embedding Responsible AI Governance Across CapitaLand Investment

31 Dec 2025
As part of its digital transformation, CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is embedding responsible AI governance across its operations to ensure that the use of artificial intelligence is ethical, secure, and safe. This is anchored by CLI’s Guidelines on Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems, a group-wide policy approved by the Senior Leadership Council that sets out principles for safe and responsible AI adoption.
CLI’s responsible AI policy covers key aspects including data privacy, cybersecurity, bias mitigation, human oversight, transparency and accountability. CLI staff are required to comply with data protection laws, anonymise personal data and use only approved, secure AI systems. All AI tools undergo security and architectural review, and sensitive or confidential information is strictly prohibited from being input into unapproved platforms.
To address risks, CLI implements clear guardrails and monitoring mechanisms for AI usage. Only whitelisted AI tools are permitted, and prior approval is required for new use cases. The organisation conducts ongoing monitoring of AI models, including performance tracking and bias mitigation, supported by its Data & AI team. Transparency is reinforced through the recording of proposed and active AI activities in a centralised system, ensuring visibility over AI deployment across the organisation.
CLI mandates human-in-the-loop decision-making, requiring employees to validate AI-generated outputs and exercise independent judgment. The policy explicitly recognises risks of bias and requires employees to identify and mitigate discriminatory outcomes, including restrictions on the use of AI in work-related decisions. Employees are accountable for outputs generated by AI tools and must correct inaccuracies or biases.
In August 2025, CLI strengthened its governance approach by establishing an AI Governance Board, comprising representatives from Group Legal, Group Risk and Group Digital & Technology. The board reviews AI solutions prior to deployment, ensuring that risks are assessed and mitigated before systems go live. This reinforces accountability and compliance across all AI initiatives.
Beyond governance, CLI is leveraging AI to drive measurable business and sustainability outcomes. In FY2025, AI-enabled initiatives delivered over S$12 million in revenue uplift and more than S$5 million in cost savings, with applications embedded across fund management, commercial and lodging platforms.
A key component of CLI’s programme is employee training and capability building. CLI staff are being trained on the responsible and secure use of AI, reinforcing awareness of ethical risks, data protection requirements and proper usage protocols. CLI is also investing in workforce readiness through partnerships with Microsoft Singapore and Workforce Singapore, supporting the responsible scaling of AI capabilities across the organisation. Through these combined efforts—policy, governance structures, monitoring controls and capability building—CLI aims to establish a responsible AI programme that balances innovation with risk management, while strengthening trust, transparency and long-term value creation.