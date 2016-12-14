Located within Singapore Science Park 1, 12, 14 & 16 Science Park Drive are a collection of built-to-suit properties that house DSO National Laboratories and the DNV GL Technology Centre.
About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Located at 12 & 14 Science Park Drive, DSO National Laboratories comprise two eight-storey built-to-suit buildings: one with a 263-lot multi-storey carpark, and the other with 189 parking lots. Together, both buildings have a combined gross floor area totalling up to approximately 68,700 sqm. In 2013, DSO National Laboratories was awarded the BCA Green Mark GoldPlus Award.
As for the DNV GL Technology Centre, it is located at 16 Science Park Drive. Serving as the Asia Pacific headquarters of Norwegian risk management company Det Norske Veritas (DNV), this seven-storey built-to-suit science park building has a gross floor area of 9,895 sqm with 90 carpark lots, housing 400 staff. Built for sustainability, the building was awarded the BCA Green Mark Pearl Award in 2015 and the BCA Green Mark Platinum Award in 2021. These awards point towards the DNV GL Technology Centre's high standards in energy efficiency, water efficiency, environmental protection, and indoor air quality.
Address
12, 14 & 16 Science Park Drive, Singapore Science Park 1 Singapore 118225, 118226 & 118227, Singapore
Property Status
Completed and Operational
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Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Awards
DSO National Laboratories (12 & 14 Science Park Drive)