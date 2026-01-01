CapitaLand Group
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About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
The China-Singapore Smart Park is one of the iconic projects of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. It is also the first flagship business park project independently developed and operated by the Guangzhou Knowledge City Investment and Development Co. Ltd., with a focus on creating a vibrant ecosystem that supports the development of biomedical, next-generation ICT and artificial intelligence industries.
Address
No.2, China-Singapore Smart 1st Street, China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Development (CLD)
Number of Carpark Lots
2
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
0
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Map of China-Singapore Smart Park
Contact Us
+65 6508 8686
intl-mktg@capitaland.com