Kim Chuan Telecommunications Complex is a 10-storey industrial complex that is primed for telecommunications and industrial activities. The building presents a good corporate image and comes equipped with sizeable floor plates, good floor loading, floor-to-ceiling height and rare high-power provision.
It is well-connected and located a short drive away from Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). Public transport facilities are readily available and the building is in close proximity to Tai Seng MRT station, eateries and shopping amenities
Additional Information
Land Tenure: Leasehold
Gross Floor Area in sqm: 35,426
Floor Loading
- 1st storey carpark: 2.5 kN/sqm
- 2nd to 9th storey: 7.0 kN/sqm
- Staircases: 7.0 kN/sqm
- Toilets: 2.0 kN/sqm
- All riser rooms: 5.0 kN/sqm
- Corridor, lift lobby: 7.0 kN/sqm
- Loading/unloading Area: 10.0 kN/sqm
- Generator room, transformer room, M&E services room: 7.5 kN/sqm
- Main Lobby, pavement, covered walkway/linkway, ramp-to-basement, bin centre: 5.0 kN/sqm
- Floor-to-floor 1st to 9th storey: 4.65 m
Lifts
- Cargo lifts: 1 x 3,000 kg
- Passenger lifts: 4 x 1,000 kg
- 2 x loading/unloading Bay