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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics

Kim Chuan Telecommunications Complex is a 10-storey industrial complex that is primed for telecommunications and industrial activities. The building presents a good corporate image and comes equipped with sizeable floor plates, good floor loading, floor-to-ceiling height and rare high-power provision. 

It is well-connected and located a short drive away from Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). Public transport facilities are readily available and the building is in close proximity to Tai Seng MRT station, eateries and shopping amenities

 

Additional Information

Land Tenure: Leasehold

Gross Floor Area in sqm: 35,426


Floor Loading

  • 1st storey carpark: 2.5 kN/sqm 
  • 2nd to 9th storey: 7.0 kN/sqm 
  • Staircases: 7.0 kN/sqm 
  • Toilets: 2.0 kN/sqm 
  • All riser rooms: 5.0 kN/sqm 
  • Corridor, lift lobby: 7.0 kN/sqm 
  • Loading/unloading Area: 10.0 kN/sqm 
  • Generator room, transformer room, M&E services room: 7.5 kN/sqm 
  • Main Lobby, pavement, covered walkway/linkway, ramp-to-basement, bin centre: 5.0 kN/sqm 


Ceiling Height 

  • Floor-to-floor 1st to 9th storey: 4.65 m 

Lifts 

  • Cargo lifts: 1 x 3,000 kg 
  • Passenger lifts: 4 x 1,000 kg

Loading Bay
  • 2 x loading/unloading Bay 
Address
38 Kim Chuan Road, Singapore 537055
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
35426
Property Showcases
Sustainability
Factsheet
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Map of Kim Chuan Telecommunications Complex
Contact Us
Leasing Enquiries
+65 6508 8686
sg.marketing@capitaland.com
Carpark Enquiries
+65 6592 5695
Property Management Enquiries
1800 5333 131
General Enquiries
+65 6713 2888