CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Unit 404, Stonebridge Cross Business Park, is a modern twin bay distribution warehouse. The warehouse is located in Stonebridge Cross Park, an established industrial park, home to major tenants including Atchison Topeka, Muller Wiseman and Vax. Stonebridge Cross Business Park is situated alongside the A442, approximately 5.6km to the west of Junction 5 of the M5 motorway.
Address
Unit 404, Pointon Way, Stonebridge Cross Business Park, Droitwich, Worcestershire, WR9 0LW, UK
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
5045
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
5045
Acquisition Date
4 Oct 2018
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Map of Unit 404 Stonebridge Cross Business Park
Contact Us
Phone enquiries
+44 (0) 7812 742 803
Email enquiries
Patrick.Phillips@capitaland.com