CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Unit 5, Wellesbourne Distribution Park is a logistics warehouse built to Grade A specification. It has a clear eaves height of 10m and a secure 50m yard. The warehouse is located in Wellesbourne Distribution Park, which is accessible within a 5 hour drive duration to 90% of the United Kingdom's population. Wellesborne Distribution Park is situated on the A429 road which provides access to the M40 Junction 15.
Address
Unit 5, Wellesbourne Distribution Park, Wellesbourne, Warwick, Wellesbourne, CV35 9JY, UK
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
6146
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
6146
Acquisition Date
4 Oct 2018
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Map of Unit 5 Wellesbourne Distribution Park
Contact Us
Phone enquiries
+44 (0) 7812 742 803
Email enquiries
Patrick.Phillips@capitaland.com