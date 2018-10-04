CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Unit 5 Wellesbourne Distribution ParkUnit 5, Wellesbourne Distribution Park is a logistics warehouse built to Grade A specification. It has a clear eaves height of 10m and a secure 50m yard.