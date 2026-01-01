CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Data Centres
CLAR owns a 49% interest in a Tier III hyperscale data centre in Japan, which is the largest data centre market among developed countries in Asia Pacific (APAC). The data centre is located in one of the main data centre hubs in Greater Osaka, home to multiple major global and regional data centre operators. It is approximately 30 kilometres (km) away from Osaka and Kyoto, as well as 10 km away from Nara, which provides excellent access to infrastructure networks. The data centre is fully occupied by a global investment grade data centre hyperscaler.
Address
Greater Osaka, Osaka, Japan
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
42998
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
41198
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Map of Osaka Data Centre 1