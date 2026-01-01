CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Lodging
When staying at Citadines Opéra Paris, you are not just a temporary spectator of the romantic Parisian lifestyle – you are a resident. The Citadines residence brings you close to a cloister of landmark shops, such as the Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, alongside charming cafés and restaurants.

Begin your journey on a train at the Richelieu – Drouot metro station which will whisk you away to wherever you want to go. Brush shoulders with celebrity likenesses at Musée Grévin, and be amazed by the spectacular craftsmanship of the waxworks. Strike a pose with the exquisite Celine Dion or create a cheesy moment with George Clooney.
Address
18, rue Favart, Paris, Île-de-France, 75002, France

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CLI Owned and/or Managed
Property Showcases
https://www.discoverasr.com/en/citadines/france/citadines-opera-paris
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Map of Citadines Opéra Paris