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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Lodging

Reopened in March 2026 following a major refurbishment, Coliwoo Midtown is well-positioned to capture long-term accommodation demand. The property caters to a diverse resident base of corporate professionals, expatriates, international students and locals.

Coliwoo Midtown enjoys excellent connectivity via four MRT stations within a 5- to 10-minute walk, providing convenient access to the Central Business District and leading educational institutions. It comprises six storeys with 212 rooms across eight types, ranging from two- to five-bedroom units. Its amenities and social spaces include a gym, two cafes, a coworking lounge, ice bath and sauna facilities.
Address
141 Middle Road, Singapore 188976

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
5839.47
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Map of Coliwoo Midtown