Reopened in March 2026 following a major refurbishment, Coliwoo Midtown is well-positioned to capture long-term accommodation demand. The property caters to a diverse resident base of corporate professionals, expatriates, international students and locals.Coliwoo Midtown enjoys excellent connectivity via four MRT stations within a 5- to 10-minute walk, providing convenient access to the Central Business District and leading educational institutions. It comprises six storeys with 212 rooms across eight types, ranging from two- to five-bedroom units. Its amenities and social spaces include a gym, two cafes, a coworking lounge, ice bath and sauna facilities.