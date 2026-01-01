CapitaLand Group
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About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Residential
Located at the intersection of Hengtong Road and Hengfeng Road along Metro Line 1, 12 and 13, Capital Square is a 15 minutes drive to the city center and offers beautiful waterfront view of Suzhou River.
Address
No.268， Hengtong Road, Zhabei, Shanghai, China
Property Status
Under Development

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Development (CLD)
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Map of Capital Square