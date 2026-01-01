CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Capital SquareLocated at the intersection of Hengtong Road and Hengfeng Road along Metro Line 1, 12 and 13, Capital Square is a 15 minutes drive to the city center and offers beautiful waterfront view of Suzhou River.