Maison Privée occupies a prime, centrally located site of approximately 0.8 hectares the project comprises 490 high-rise residential units across two 35-storey towers. The development benefits from integrated seamless connectivity to Ring Road 2 and Ring Road 3, offering convenient access to key destinations, including approximately 20 minutes to Noi Bai International Airport and 15 minutes to Hanoi’s city centre.
Inspired by the natural surroundings of Vietnam, every space embraces an undulating and oscillating design language. This concept seamlessly bridges Vietnamese heritage with contemporary architecture, celebrating the eternal rhythm of nature. The development will offer an attractive mix of products of 2–4-bedroom homes, duplex units and penthouses, spread across two exquisitely designed towers.
As one of Vietnam’s pioneering residential projects pursuing WELL for Residential Pre-Certification, Maison Privée places human well-being at the heart of its design philosophy. Every aspect of the development is thoughtfully conceived to nurture residents’ physical, mental, and social wellness through a holistic living environment and wellness-centric facilities.
At the centre of this vision is the signature Wellness Club, an exceptional retreat dedicated to holistic rejuvenation. Reserved for residents, it features an indoor four-seasons swimming pool and jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms, a well-equipped gym and yoga studio, relaxation lounges, and wellness spa facilities, fostering health, balance, and vitality every day.
Further elevating its sense of exclusivity, Maison Privée offers private residence lounges, lift lobbies and a distinctive supercar garage collection, thoughtfully designed for discerning automotive enthusiasts and collectors.
Set within nearly 100 hectares of lush greenery in Ciputra Township, Maison Privée enjoys a rare sense of openness and tranquility in Hanoi. The expansive greenery creates a private retreat, seamlessly blending nature and contemporary luxury.
More than a luxury address, Maison Privée is a celebration of private living at its finest - an elevated sanctuary where wellness is nurtured, privacy is treasured, and everyday life is enriched by timeless elegance.
Phu Gia Ho Tay Joint Stock Company is a company under the CapitaLand Group and is the developer of a project named Maison Privée.