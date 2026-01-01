CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Retail
Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suites/office property, is located in the heart of Orchard Road, Singapore’s most famous shopping and tourist precinct. 

Paragon consists of a six-storey retail podium and one basement level with close to 492,000 sq ft of retail space, a 14-storey tower and another three-storey tower sitting on top of the retail podium with a total of close to 223.000 sq ft of medical suites/ office space. The mall has always been the choice destination of discerning and upmarket shoppers in search of top-notch quality merchandise and services. 

This shopping gem exudes style and class and is home to a diverse mix of international luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada and Givenchy, accessible luxury brands such as Longchamp and Zimmermann, trendy high street fashion and stylish home-grown labels, plus an exciting line-up of dining options. The mall constantly seeks to delight shoppers by offering engaging and interactive touches to fulfil the discerning shoppers’ diverse experiential shopping needs. 
Address
290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CLI Owned and/or Managed
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Map of Paragon