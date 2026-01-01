Our Efforts in China
Since 2005, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (China) is dedicated to supporting the holistic development of children, youths and seniors in education, health and well-being initiatives.
By driving community initiatives that build resilience, we want to equip individuals with the resources and support they need to navigate difficulties, they can withstand and recover from future challenges and emerge stronger.
CapitaLand Hope School Programme
CapitaLand Hope Primary Schools were established with the support of the CapitaLand Hope Foundation, with a mission to provide quality education to underprivileged children in rural areas.
Our goal is to empower our students to grow into responsible, well-educated, and compassionate individuals who can make a positive impact on society. At CapitaLand Hope Primary Schools, we are dedicated to creating lasting change in the lives of our students and the wider community, helping build a brighter future for all by providing sustained support to the students attending these schools.
Through the "My First Schoolbag" initiative, launched in 2010, CHF provides schoolbags to children entering rural Hope Schools. To date, nearly 130,000 first-grade students nationwide have benefited from this program.
Additionally, CHF offers long-term scholarships to financially disadvantaged students at Hope Schools, helping them pursue education from the fourth grade through to university.
For more CapitaLand Hope Foundation Initiatives in China, please visit here.
CapitaLand AccessABLE Programme
This programme is dedicated to helping children and youth with autism develop stronger social integration skills and gain more opportunities. By organizing diverse social integration activities and courses, the project aims to enhance the social skills of autistic adolescents, promote their social development, and build a support network for their integration into society. CapitaLand employees played a crucial role in this programme by accompanying and interacting with autistic children to help improve their integration abilities. They also leveraged CapitaLand's commercial resources to provide integration experiences, career exploration, and talent showcase opportunities for autistic youth.