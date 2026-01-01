CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative is a S$3 million initiative launched in February 2025, supported by AVPN, dedicated to strengthening community resilience across the Asia Pacific region. Focusing on education, health, and well-being, the initiative is designed to support vulnerable groups, especially children and youth in China, India, Singapore and Vietnam.
The Initiative aims to equip children and youth with the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to thrive in the face of adversity, driving economic growth and strengthening their resilience to ensure a stronger, more adaptive and equitable future.
We are thrilled to announce the 12 grantees of the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative!
Selected from over 600 proposals submitted by non-profit organisations across Singapore, China, India, and Vietnam, these grantees have presented feasible, community-driven solutions to equip vulnerable children and youth with the skills, knowledge, and support systems they need to thrive amid adversity.
Congratulations to all the grantees! We look forward to working alongside these changemakers to create lasting, positive change.
Indonesia
Through CapitaLand's annual global community initiative, #GivingAsOne and supported by CapitaLand Hope Foundation, Ascott Indonesia actively volunteers by refurbishing children's homes, conducting activities for children and providing essentials with various charity partners such as: Habitat for Humanity® Batam, HOME Children Center, ISCO Foundation, SOS Children’s Village Bali, SOS Children’s Village Lembang - Bandung and YKAKI Semarang.
Philippines
The CapitaLand-Ascott GK Eco Village programme, launched in 2016, supported 20 families previously living in slums. By providing them with proper housing, the programme addresses the critical issue of lacking a permanent address, which is a significant barrier to employment. With a stable home, these families can secure jobs and improve their livelihoods.
Ascott Philippines continues to support the CapitaLand-Ascott GK Eco Village by providing nutritious meals and volunteering for their distribution.
This programme is also backed by CapitaLand Hope Foundation, in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS). In 2016, NUS students contributed through participatory design to help design the village.