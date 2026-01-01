Our Efforts in India
Established in 2019, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (India) furthers the Group’s commitment to supporting communities in India, with a key focus on the learning and developmental needs of underserved children across the country.
CHF (India) has contributed over INR 100 million, benefiting more than 5,300 children across four cities. CapitaLand staff also volunteer their time and expertise in local schools supported by the CapitaLand Hope School Programme, engaging in activities such as art competitions, environmental workshops, and extra-curricular trainings alongside tenant volunteers.
Our Support for Education
The CapitaLand Hope School Programme (CHSP) has been CHF’s flagship initiative since its establishment in 2005. Over the years, we have been able to drive positive changes by providing vulnerable children with a safe and conducive environment for education, and improving their access to learning opportunities.
CHF has invested over INR 145 million to develop and enhance schools in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, benefiting over 10,500 students. In partnership with NGOs like Pratham and Unnati, CHF aims to improve holistic education for thousands of students. Notably, the CapitaLand Hope School in Bangalore serves 600 students with state-of-the-art facilities.
Hamara Gaon Programme – Pratham Education Foundation
CapitaLand Hope Foundation is collaborating with Pratham Education Foundation to pilot its holistic learning programme “Hamara Gaon” in 12 more underserved communities in Karnataka state where the children of the two schools supported under the CapitaLand Hope School Programme are from.
CHF has committed to kickstart the programme with a donation of S$108,000 (INR 6.5 million) to support the first year’s funding. The funding will also support the ongoing programme in 50 communities located across Devanahalli and Kolar districts. This will increase the total number of beneficiaries to more than 3,000 children aged three to 14.
The Hamara Gaon Support provides access to foundational literacy and numeracy skills development to vulnerable children aged 6 to 14 years from underserved communities, while also encouraging their parents and wider community to take ownership of children’s learning.
For more CapitaLand Hope Foundation Initiatives in India, please visit here.