Our Efforts in Singapore
At CapitaLand Hope Foundation, we believe that fostering resilience is essential for the long-term sustainability and well-being of the communities where we operate. Our resilience-focused initiatives create sustainable, long-term benefits for communities by equipping individuals with the resources and support they need to navigate challenges, withstand difficulties, and emerge stronger.
Our focus areas include education and health & well-being initiatives. By investing in these critical areas, we ensure that children, youths and seniors have what they need to succeed and thrive. We are committed to creating a brighter future for all by supporting their holistic development and fostering inclusive, resilient communities.
#LoveOurSeniors
At CHF, we believe that every senior deserves to live life to the fullest with dignity and respect as they age in place and in the community. However, there are seniors in our community that face challenges such as mobility difficulties, isolation and lack of adequate support due to family circumstances.
By working with our community partners in Singapore, we have identified the needs of vulnerable seniors. We strive to improve their quality of life through the #LoveOurSeniors initiative in the following ways:
- Access to Basic Preventive Healthcare and Healthy Living
- Mental Wellness
Some #LoveOurSeniors initiatives include:
- Delivering specially curated meals
- Providing essential care packs
- Organizing outings and carnival
- Art Therapy Workshops
- Therapeutic Horticulture Programme
We hope to rally the community to join us in this effort, and together we can bring warmth and joy to our seniors.
Education
CapitaLand-Bright Horizons Fund Ready for School Programme
The CapitaLand-Bright Horizons Fund Ready-for-School programme was launched to help NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool pre-school children from low-income families be ready for primary school.
Under the programme, CapitaLand’s pledged donation of over S$1.9 million allows more My First Skool centres to provide the Classroom Support Programme (CSP), as well as provides schooling essentials for graduating low-income K2 children. About 1,000 children benefit from the programme every year.
Socio-emotional modules was introduced to the CSP in 2022 as a result of the findings from a Classroom Support Programme Impact Study, which was executed by the National Institute of Education. The study affirmed the effectiveness of the CSP, with children in the study showing marked improvement in language acquisition, obtaining a score similar to that of their peers in Kindergarten 2 despite vastly different starting points. At the same time, the study indicated that children developed greater self-confidence and better learning dispositions when the Classroom Co-Facilitators catered to both their learning and socio-emotional needs.
We Got You(th)!
Youth-REKA
Youth-REKA (Resilience-Empowerment-Knowledge-Affirmation) is an interest-based programme, co-curated by Fei Yue Community Services (FYCS) and CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) in 2022 to support NEET youths aged 14 to 21. Funded by CHF, FYCS embarked on a baking programme and the first Animal Care Programme in Singapore to support the vocational development and reintegration of the youths.
CHF is the first funder of animal assisted programme in Singapore supporting vocational development for NEET youths. CHF is known for its commitment to supporting youth mental wellness, aligning with the goals of this vocational initiative.
Just Fur Fun 2.0
Just Fur Fun 2.0 is an Animal Assisted Care (AAC) programme, developed by the youth mental health team of SHINE, ResiL!ence, as an alternative solution to better support youth's mental wellness. Through enhancing the therapeutic potential of AAC to incorporate more opportunities for organic interactions, youths engage in thematic based discussions with social workers to disclose and discuss a wide range of issues relating to their mental health.