Our Efforts in Vietnam
In Vietnam, we go beyond developing real estate projects by driving community initiatives that build resilience and foster growth. By focusing on children's education, health, and well-being, we aim to create equal opportunities for all, empowering future generations to thrive. Working hand-in-hand with the community, we are committed to shaping a brighter and more promising future.
Support for Children & Education
Since 2007 CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) and CapitaLand Hope Foundation have contributed to refurbishing school facilities to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students and improving their access to education through various programmes such as ‘My Schoolbag’ and 'CapitaLand Kids Programme @ Education Bursary and Nutrition Project.' This brings the total number of schools under the CapitaLand Hope School Programme to 33, benefitting more than 29,000 underprivileged children to receive a holistic education in Vietnam, India and China.
Blue Dragon Children's Foundation
CHF deepened its support for the local community by partnering Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and youth in Vietnam. Through this partnership, CHF pledged up to US$270,000 to improve the social mobility of children and youth facing adversities through access to education.