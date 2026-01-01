At CapitaLand Hope Foundation, we want to inspire a sense of belonging where individuals are cared for and support one another, especially uplifting the lives of vulnerable members of the communities to maximise their opportunities and potential to make meaningful contributions.
By building resilient, thriving and future-ready children and youths; and empowering and engaging seniors, we look to support in priority areas of:
Education
- Early childhood development
- Access to basic education
- Skills development
Health & Well-being
- Access to basic preventive healthcare and healthy living
- Mental wellness