CapitaLand is a strong advocate of staff volunteerism. CapitaLand organises a series of volunteer programmes to interact with vulnerable children and elderly supported by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) and staff volunteer their time and skills to facilitate the activities.
CapitaLand is one of the first companies in Singapore to formalise a three-day Volunteer Service Leave (VSL) system and expand its leave policy to include Volunteer No Pay Leave and Volunteer Part-Time Leave in May 2006. To further promote the spirit of volunteerism, CapitaLand recognises volunteer service rendered by staff beyond office hours.
#GivingAsOne
#GivingAsOne is CapitaLand’s annual global community initiative to rally our ecosystem of staff, business partners and customers to do good together by uplifting the lives of vulnerable groups in communities where CapitaLand operates, specifically in the areas of education, healthcare and the well-being of underprivileged children and families.
For every volunteer hour contributed by our ecosystem of staff, business partners and customers globally in the areas of education, health and well-being, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, will donate S$20 to support the same causes!
As #GivingAsOne concludes in 2025, we are pleased to share our achievements:
- > S$2 million pledged donation from CapitaLand Hope Foundation
- > 17,000 staff, tenant and community volunteers
- > 100,000 volunteering hours
- > 130,000 beneficiaries
- > 36 cities participation
A huge thank you to everyone who contributed your time and heart to support children, youths, and seniors in education, health and well-being initiatives!
Watch our global highlights below!
2025 marks a special milestone as CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) celebrates 20 years of giving, alongside SG60—Singapore’s 60th year of nation-building. In partnership with Give.Asia and the SG Cares Office, we invited the wider public to join us in #GivingAsOne from August to October, with CHF pledging up to S$1 million by donating S$20 for every volunteer hour logged in Singapore.
Our Singapore community clocked over 53,000 volunteer hours, unlocking S$1 million in donations to the Collective for a Stronger Society, a multi-year initiative by the Community Foundation of Singapore and the Community Chest Singapore to provide sustained, integrated assistance to lower-income families.
Watch the video below for #GivingAsOne highlights in Singapore!
International Volunteer Expedition
The International Volunteer Expedition (IVE) is an annual group-wide initiative by CapitaLand, supported by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF).
IVE encourages CapitaLand staff to volunteer for projects in communities where the company operates. The initiative aims to foster community engagement and social responsibility among employees by involving them in meaningful volunteer work.
Through these expeditions, CapitaLand not only contributes to the betterment of local communities but also strengthens the bond among its employees and promotes a culture of giving back.