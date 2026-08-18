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#GivingAsOne 2026 is here!
Building What Matters: Driving Social Inclusion through Collective Good
From August to October 2026, be a part of CapitaLand's annual global giving campaign that unites staff, tenants, partners and customers to uplift communities where we operate.
Every act counts. Every hour matters. Together we can make a bigger impact.
Since 2021, #GivingAsOne has harnessed the collective power of CapitaLand's ecosystem to make a positive change.
Amplified by matching donations from CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), our shared efforts go further in building caring, inclusive and resilient commuinities.
This year, CHF will match S$20 for every volunteer hour contributed, up to S$1 million, to support a social inclusion project across the communities where we operate.
How You Can Be Part of #GivingAsOne?
Volunteer. Give. Inspire.
Join a volunteer activity and encourage those around you to get involved!
Through #GivingAsOne, CapitaLand's ecosystem comes together to contribute their time and resources in support of vulnerable communities.
Every contribution helps create meaningful impact and build more caring, inclusive and resilient communities.
Discover upcoming volunteer opportunities and be part of the movement today!
Looking Back at #GivingAsOne 2025
In 2025, #GivingAsOne marked a milestone year for CapitaLand Group's 25th anniversary and CHF's 20th anniversary.
Together, we achieved:
> S$2 million pledged donation from CHF
> 17,000 staff, tenant and community volunteers
> 100,000 volunteering hours
> 130,000 beneficiaries
> 36 cities participation
Thank you to everyone for contributing your time to build what matters and shape a more inclusive future!
Watch our past #GivingAsOne highlights!
- GivingAsOne 2024
- GivingAsOne 2023
- GivingAsOne 2022
- GivingAsOne 2021