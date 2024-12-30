CLI 2024 Wellness and Community Festival Promoting Holistic Health At Its Singapore Properties

31 Dec 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CLI completed another successful run of its Wellness and Community Festival in 2024 at its Singapore retail and workspace properties. Over 3,700 tenants participated in 90 wellness activities which included mass fitness workouts, mental wellness workshops, and health-related fairs.