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Emergency response drills and safety activities

31 Dec 2024

China

In China, CLI collaborated with over 200 local fire departments, government agencies, and associations to organise fire drills at 65 CLI’s malls, offices, and business parks, involving over 36,000 staff, tenants and shoppers. CLI also conducted emergency response drills for lift and escalator rescues and anti-riot exercises involving more than 8,100 participants, including tenants.

A tenant staff used a fire extinguisher to put out a simulated small blaze

A tenant staff used a fire extinguisher to put out a simulated small blaze at CapitaMall Jinnui, Chengdu China
Simulation of injured evacuation during fire scenarios in Shanghai

Simulation of injured evacuation during fire scenarios at Ascendas i-Link, Shanghai China
use of aerial ladder for high rise rescue

Demonstration from the fire rescue team from the local authority during a live drill at ITPP – Hinjewadi, India

India

Over 450 tenants actively participated in first aid and AED training sessions, safety quizzes, and joint fire safety demonstrations and drills organised by CLI and in collaboration with the local fire authority. These activities were conducted across various properties, including International Tech Park Pune (ITTP) - Hinjewadi, ITTP - Kharadi, aVance, LOMA – Mumbai, Cyber Pearl Hyderabad, and International Tech Park Hyderabad.

Global Lodging

CLI’s wholly-owned lodging business unit conducted drills to familiarise their residents, as well as CLI staff and onsite contractor staff, with emergency evacuation procedures.

emergency response drills

Residents, staff and contractors participated in the emergency drill to familiarise themselves with evacuation routes, the designated assembly point, and proper equipment usage - Somerset Westview Nairobi, Kenya and Somerset Maslak Istanbul, Turkey

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