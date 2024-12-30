31 Dec 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaMall Nuohemule, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia
CapitaMall Nuohemule is the first green garden mall in Inner Mongolia and obtained the US Green Building Council LEED O+M (Operations and Maintenance) Gold certification.
Through the installation of high efficiency water fixtures, HVAC systems, and lighting equipment, the mall achieved a 46.31% reduction in indoor water consumption and an energy efficiency improvement of 45.70% compared to similar buildings.
Please also refer to the case study “Revitalising a previously un-used asset into a vibrant garden mall” in CLI Global Sustainability Report 2021.
|14,618,140
kWh/year of
energy savings
|2,096
m3/ year of
water savings
|$992,253
cost avoidance
annually
CapitaMall Xuefu, Harbin
CapitaMall Xuefu is a seven-floor commercial complex and has obtained the US Green Building Council LEED O+M (Operations and Maintenance) Gold certification.
Through the implementation of high-efficiency HVAC systems and lighting fixtures has enhanced the property’s energy performance, making the building 46.80% more efficient than typical developments of its kind. By installing high-efficiency water fixtures, the mall reduced indoor water consumption by an average of 36.09%.
|4,943,571
kWh/year of
energy savings
|11,38
m3/ year of
water savings
|$968,362
cost avoidance
annually
Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park (Phase II)
Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park (Phase II) is an integrated business park and obtained the US Green Building Council LEED O+M (Operations and Maintenance) Gold certification.
The implementation of high efficiency HVAC systems and lighting fixtures has enhanced energy performance, making the buildings 72% more efficient than similar developments.
By installing high-efficiency water fixtures, the project achieved an indoor water saving rate of 36%.
Further supporting its green operations, the project incorporates an environmentally preferable solid waste management system, promoting reuse, recycling, and composting during regular building operations.
|26,120,861
kWh/year of
energy savings
|17,462
m3/ year of
water savings
|$2,475,106
cost avoidance
annually
Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio, Suzhou
Ascendas Xinsu Square Building 1-6 is an integrated business park comprising six office buildings located in the heart of Suzhou Industrial Park. It obtained the US Green Building Council LEED O+M (Operations and Maintenance) Gold certification.
The adoption of high efficiency HVAC systems and lighting fixtures has
enhanced its energy performance making the buildings 59.21% more efficient than similar developments. This project also incorporated a heat recovery unit to optimize outdoor air supply during regular operations, further reducing energy consumption.
Through the installation of high-efficiency water fixtures, the project reduced its indoor water consumption by an average of 47.89%.
|
10,319,136
|
10,204
|
$930,934