Implementing Cooling-as-a-Service at three Singapore properties

31 Dec 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CLI will be implementing Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) at Raffles City Singapore, Plaza Singapura, and The Atrium@Orchard as part of its decarbonisation roadmap. The cooling systems will cover a combined total of 4.8 million square feet of gross floor area across three properties and will have a combined installed capacity of approximately 15,000 refrigerant tonnes (RT). In particular, Raffles City Singapore, which has over 3.45 million sq ft of GFA and an installed capacity of 10,000 RT, will be the largest integrated development by GFA in Singapore and one of the largest in Southeast Asia to adopt the CaaS system at the announcement.
Through the adoption of CaaS, the three properties are expected to reduce energy consumption by over 30%1, resulting in the reduction of at least 118,680 tonnes of carbon emissions over the 15-year operating period2. With the expected improved energy efficiency, CLI aims to upgrade the green certification conferred by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on The Atrium@Orchard from Green Mark Gold to Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) when its certification is up for renewal. Similarly, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City Singapore are also expected to upgrade their ratings from Green Mark Gold and Green Mark GoldPLUS respectively to Green Mark Platinum3. Specifically, the cooling performance of these three properties are expected to meet the efficiency requirements for BCA’s Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy).
[1] This is in comparison to total energy consumption in 2023.
[2] Emission factors used for computation of 2023 emissions were from IEA 2023 v1.1 (AR4 Applied)
[3] The Green Mark Certifications are pending the outcome of the Green Mark assessment process.