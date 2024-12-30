Making a social impact and elevating disability inclusion

31 Dec 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
As part of CLI’s ongoing commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workforce, over 130 CLI and Ascott contractor staff completed disability awareness and management training to date. This programme equips participants with a deeper understanding of various types of disabilities and promotes proper disability etiquette to foster a more respectful and inclusive workplace.
CLI aims to create meaningful employment pathways for individuals of all abilities across its regional operations, which can also enrich its workplace culture with diverse perspectives and experiences.
In Singapore, two new staff were onboarded through the Inclusive Hiring Programme, a partnership between Ascott and SG Enable, reinforcing its commitment.
In Indonesia, Ascott launched internship opportunities specifically designed for youth with disabilities, helping them develop transferable skills for careers in the hospitality industry. Ascott has also embraced neurodiversity by hiring individuals with non-visible disabilities, such as anxiety disorders, demonstrating that true inclusion goes beyond what is visible.
Staff Mohamad Fadzil Bin Abdolah (second from left) joined Ascott Singapore under the inclusive hiring programme in 2024.