Understanding And Tackling Modern Slavery And Human Rights Issues Within The Supply Chain 

31 Dec 2024
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CLI organised a Modern Slavery and Human Rights in supply chain brown bag session by a specialist in Asia Pacific sustainable supply chain. Over 80 CLI staff, including those involved in procurement and hiring functions, participated This interactive session provided participants with a deeper understanding of potential vulnerabilities within CLI’s operations and supply chains, highlighting potential legal implications, so that the various teams could take a more proactive, informed decisions to identify and mitigate such risks.
External specialist in sustainable supply chain from Asia Pacific sharing insights.