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About Us
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Global

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Understanding And Tackling Modern Slavery And Human Rights Issues Within The Supply Chain 

31 Dec 2024

CLI organised a Modern Slavery and Human Rights in supply chain brown bag session by a specialist in Asia Pacific sustainable supply chain. Over 80 CLI staff, including those involved in procurement and hiring functions, participated This interactive session provided participants with a deeper understanding of potential vulnerabilities within CLI’s operations and supply chains, highlighting potential legal implications, so that the various teams could take a more proactive, informed decisions  to identify and mitigate such risks. 

specialist from Asia Pacific sharing on modern slavery and human rights within supply chain highlights

External specialist in sustainable supply chain from Asia Pacific sharing insights.

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