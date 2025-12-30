Portfolio resilience through adaptation measures against water intrusion events, including pluvial and fluvial flood (Singapore)
31 Dec 2025
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CLI is aware that coastal and fluvial flooding are potential climate physical risks to some of its portfolio. Ensuring the prevention against water intrusion events and ensuring that assets remain operational is part of CLI’s business continuity strategy.
In Singapore, its office and retail assets incorporate flood resilience measures, such as flood barriers (automatic at some assets and manual raise up barriers), inflatable sandbags, water level sensors and water pumps. These water pumps are on standby to extract any water that manages to enter the premises.
The operations team carries out routine checks, including an annual inspection by a professional engineer to validate compliance and functionality of the flood barriers. Its Company Emergency Response Team also developed standard operating procedures for flood, water backflow and sprinkler activation events, to minimise damage, ensure safety and accelerate recovery and plans to test this readiness through coordinated exercises spanning multiple buildings across its Singapore portfolio.
Underpass linking to City Hall MRT with flood barrier partially activated at Funan.