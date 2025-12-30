Portfolio resilience through adaptation measures against water intrusion events, including pluvial and fluvial flood
31 Dec 2025
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
In China, CLI properties are built to meet China’s current platform level requirements, and asset management practices comply with the storm/flood emergency management policies and regulations of China. The asset teams would monitor the city level efforts to mitigate risks associated with sea level rise. They leverage the China Ocean activities alarm system to activate its appropriate flood emergency response plans.
CLI’s operations staff in China undergo regular training sessions on-site which involve rehearsing detailed critical standard operating procedures with key personnel. This includes placing sandbags and portable flood barriers at building entrances, especially those that lead to the basement, ensuring the plumbing systems are functioning well, etc.
On-site flood management trainings in China include placing sandbags and flood barriers at building entrances.