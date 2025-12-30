Green opportunities from retrofitting existing buildings – China 

31 Dec 2025
0 min
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio, Suzhou
Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio is a premier integrated business park comprising four industrial buildings (A, B, C, and D), which achieved LEED v4 O+M Gold certification in 2025, utilising the Campus Approach by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).
The integration of advanced HVAC systems and lighting solutions resulted in this property being 47.5% more efficient than the industry benchmark. The building achieved an average indoor water saving of 47.9% through the deployment of high efficiency fixtures.
It utilised eco-friendly R410a refrigerants to minimise environmental impact. The building has also achieved a 25% reduction in solid waste production. It installed a comprehensive energy consumption metering system which allowed for precise monitoring and recording of electricity usage across various power loops, ensuring data-driven performance management.
|4,503,707
kWh/year of
energy savings
|8,229
m3/ year of
water savings
|$411,271
cost avoidance
annually
Pufa Tower, Shanghai
Pufa Tower is a 34-storey office tower located in Shanghai’s core Lujiazui central business district, which earned the US Green Building Council LEED v4 O+M (Operations and Maintenance) Platinum certification in May 2025.
The implementation of high-efficiency HVAC and lighting fixtures transformed the building’s energy profile, making it 51.3% more efficient than the industry benchmark. With the installation of high-efficiency water fixtures, Pufa Tower saved up to 47.7% of indoor water consumption.
The building further reduced its solid waste footprint by 78.1% through various initiatives in reuse, recycling, and composting of products purchased during regular operations.
|5,089,001
kWh/year of
energy savings
|11,319
m3/ year of
water savings
|$590,731
cost avoidance
annually
CLI tracks green building certifications as well as energy efficiency rating of its properties at the individual asset level, benchmarking performance against internationally and regionally recognised standards. The green building certifications tracked include, but are not limited to, LEED, BCA Green Mark, China Green Building Label, and Green Star. For more information on CLI's green building certifications, please refer to page 21 of CLI Global Sustainability Report 2025. The energy ratings tracked by CLI include, but are not limited to, BEE Star Rating, Energy Star Certified, EU EPC, and BCA BESS (Building Energy Submission System) Benchmarking. This granular, asset-level approach helps CLI to demonstrate and benchmark the energy as well as other environmental performance consistently across its diverse portfolio.