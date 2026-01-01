CapitaLand Investment is the top performing company in Singapore to be included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022
CapitaLand Investment's LogisTech is Singapore's first 'Super Low Energy' logistics building.
Raffles City The Bund in Shanghai, China is an integrated development which has a wide range of energy-saving features including chilled water storage system, natural ventilation, daylight sensors and high-efficiency lighting system.
CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is the top performing company in Singapore to be included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, a recognition of its Environmental, Social and Governance leadership.
CLI was selected among over 7,500 companies and CapitaLand is the first and longest standing company in Singapore listed (13 times) in the Yearbook, which recognises the world’s highest performing sustainable companies.
As a sustainable global real estate leader, CapitaLand plays an active role in shaping a climate-resilient built environment. CapitaLand is on a global search for innovations through its second CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge. Up to 10 outstanding projects will be given an opportunity to pilot at selected CapitaLand properties around the world and up to S$50,000 to cover each pilot's costs.
Submit your full proposals by 28 February 2022, 2359h Singapore Time (GMT +8): www.capitaland.com/csxc