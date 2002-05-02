News
Results Of The Annual General Meeting And The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 2 May 2002
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (the Company) wishes to announce that:
(a) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 2 May 2002, all the resolutions on the items of ordinary and special business as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 13 March 2002, and put to the meeting were duly passed; and
(b) at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 2 May 2002, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 10 April 2002, and put to the meeting as ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.