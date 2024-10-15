CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand)
One of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups
Headquartered in Singapore, CapitaLand’s portfolio focuses on real asset management and real estate development, spanning across more than 270 cities in over 40 countries.
Invest and Grow With Us
- Listed Funds Management
- Private Funds Management
- Commercial Management
- Lodging Management
- Real Estate Investment Business
Shop To Your Heart’s Content
Leasing
Know that you are choosing from the best
Lodging
Residential
Find your ideal home with bespoke facilities in coveted locations