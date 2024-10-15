CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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CapitaLand Investment

A leading global real asset manager with a strong presence in Asia

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CapitaLand Development

A trusted and leading developer of choice in Asia

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CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand) 

One of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups

Headquartered in Singapore, CapitaLand’s portfolio focuses on real asset management and real estate development, spanning across more than 270 cities in over 40 countries.

About Us

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Invest and Grow With Us

Listed Funds Management

Focused on driving sustainable returns and enhancing value for our unitholders

  

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Private Funds Management

Identifying off-market opportunities and creating value in the real assets market for our investors and partners

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Commercial Management

Unlocking value for our partners and tenants through our best-in-class asset operating platform

 

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Lodging Management

As a wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a leading vertically-integrated lodging owner-operator

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Real Estate Investment

Deriving rental income as well as portfolio gains from our global real asset portfolio 

   

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Residential

Find your ideal home with bespoke facilities in coveted locations

Skye At Holland (Singapore)

Nestled in the storied enclave of Holland Village, Skye at Holland is a timeless charm in a close-knit neighbourhood with boundless lifestyle conveniences all around.

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LyndenWoods (Singapore)

LyndenWoods is the first residential development in Singapore Science Park, part of CapitaLand's plan to transform the 55-hectare precinct into a vibrant work-live-play innovation district.

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Making a Positive Impact

CapitaLand Sustainability

We are committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value, and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of our communities.

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CapitaLand Hope Foundation

We contribute towards building resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting education, health and well-being initiatives, targeting at children, youth and seniors.

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