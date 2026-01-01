Malls
More than retail spaces, our malls are lifestyle destinations. Discover unique experiences at our network of over 70 malls in Singapore, China and Malaysia.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
More than retail spaces, our malls are lifestyle destinations. Discover unique experiences at our network of over 70 malls in Singapore, China and Malaysia.