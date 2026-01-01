CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Malls

More than retail spaces, our malls are lifestyle destinations. Discover unique experiences at our network of over 70 malls in Singapore, China and Malaysia.

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