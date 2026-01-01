CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics Spaces

We are one of the largest operators of business parks, logistics and industrial spaces in Asia, complemented by a network of properties in Australia, United Kingdom/Europe and United States. 

Our business parks provide integrated community environments with lifestyle amenities and business networks to enable cross collaboration and partnerships.

Our logistics spaces include warehouses, distribution facilities, fulfilment centres and self-storage facilities that cater to the increasing demand for online retail or e-commerce, manufacturing and outsourcing. 

Our industrial portfolio includes high-specifications mixed-use industrial spaces that house largely multinational corporations that co-locate their manufacturing activities with their headquarters, light industrial operations and spaces for data centre usage. These strategically located properties offer highly functional and modern facilities as well as efficient layouts.

 

Portfolio by Country

Singapore

Our extensive property portfolio spans various asset classes, ensuring a diverse range of options for businesses. From well-established business and science parks to industrial buildings and logistics warehouses, we provide companies across industries with adaptable workspace solutions, fostering growth and enabling efficient right-sizing.

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China

Located in prime city fringe and industrial hubs, our portfolio of high-quality business parks, industrial buildings and logistics warehouses are well-connected to transport links and surrounded by mature amenities. This makes them ideal bases for companies in high-growth sectors such as tech-focused industries, healthcare, smart warehousing and online economies.

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