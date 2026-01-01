Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics Spaces

We are one of the largest operators of business parks, logistics and industrial spaces in Asia, complemented by a network of properties in Australia, United Kingdom/Europe and United States.
Our business parks provide integrated community environments with lifestyle amenities and business networks to enable cross collaboration and partnerships.
Our logistics spaces include warehouses, distribution facilities, fulfilment centres and self-storage facilities that cater to the increasing demand for online retail or e-commerce, manufacturing and outsourcing.
Our industrial portfolio includes high-specifications mixed-use industrial spaces that house largely multinational corporations that co-locate their manufacturing activities with their headquarters, light industrial operations and spaces for data centre usage. These strategically located properties offer highly functional and modern facilities as well as efficient layouts.