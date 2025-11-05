CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, has been established since 2005. The Foundation contributes towards building resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting education, health, and well-being initiatives, targeting children, youth, and seniors. Going beyond donations, the Foundation also advocates volunteerism as an integral part of building a caring and inclusive community.
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative is Back for its Second Edition!
Vulnerable communities, across Asia, particularly children and youth, face escalating climate-risk and socio-economic challenges.
Designed as a multi‑year, outcome‑driven resource mobilisation platform, the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative aims to strengthen high‑potential non‑profits and scale effective solutions in education, skills development and mental well-being to equip children and youth across Asia with the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to thrive.
This year, CapitaLand Hope Foundation has committed a funding of up to S$4 million to support 12 grantee organisations across China, India, Singapore and Vietnam through funding, capacity building, access to networks and an Outcomes Achievement Fund that grantees can unlock upon successful delivery of defined results.
Learn more here.
CapitaLand Hope Foundation:
Building What Matters
Resilience is at the core of everything we do. In a world that is constantly evolving, we want to build not just structures, but communities. This forms the commitment of CapitaLand Hope Foundation: Building what matters – where we create a legacy of strength and perseverance, to leave a profound and enduring impact on the lives of our beneficiaries.
- CapitaLand Hope Foundation's 20th Anniversary
- Building A Place Where You Belong
- Building With Heart
- Building Tomorrow’s Leaders