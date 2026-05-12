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Global

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About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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Connect with us on Social Media 

For first dibs on CapitaLand's deals, contests & exclusive updates

 

 

Official Social Media Channels

Please refer to T&Cs on contests here

 

Social Media Etiquette

We welcome fans and followers to leave comments and post photos and videos on our social media pages, which you may be able to access via this website in embedded form or via links on this website.

To make it an enjoyable experience for all, please comply with the following when posting on our social media pages:

  1. Share your opinions respectfully.
  2. Do not post content that is false, obscene, defamatory, threatening, harassing, discriminatory, or hateful to another person, race, religion or entity.
  3. Do not post spam or content that violates any law or intellectual property rights.
  4. Do not upload files that contain viruses or programmes that can cause damage to other people's mobile devices or computer.
  5. For your privacy and safety, please avoid posting confidential information such as your personal details.

The opinions expressed by third parties on our social media pages do not represent the opinions of the CapitaLand Group. We may remove content or take action against those who do not comply with the above terms and conditions.

 

Advisory

For information on scams related to investments, training, recruitment, job opportunities and promotional offers, refer to our Scam Alert page.