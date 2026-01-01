CapitaLand Global Data Centre Footprint
CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has significantly expanded its global data centre footprint, now operating 27 data centres across Asia and Europe, delivering approximately 800 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. This extensive network highlights CLI's dedication to meeting the escalating global demand for reliable and efficient data centre infrastructure, supporting clients across various industries with scalable and sustainable solutions.
Enhancing Your Digital Performance
CapitaLand Data Centre (CLDC) leverages its strategic global reach to empower your digital achievements. Utilising our strategically positioned data centres, you can unlock the potential of your digital infrastructure through reliable and streamlined DC services. Experience the transformative effects of our global footprint on your business by choosing CLDC as your data centre service provider.
Benefits of our global presence:
- Improved Latency and Performance
- Redundancy and Disaster Recovery
- Compliance with Local Regulations
The CapitaLand Data Centre Advantage
CapitaLand Data Centre Services
CapitaLand Data Centre delivers cutting-edge data centre services that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging our advanced data centre facilities, resilient infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to excellence, we offer an extensive suite of Data Centre solutions tailored to meet your evolving needs. Experience a world of innovation, reliability, and scalability with our exceptional data centre services, backed by the global expertise of CapitaLand.
Colocation
With our comprehensive colocation services, you can choose from a variety of offerings. We provide customised solutions such as enterprise colocation and wholesale colocation, delivering optimal performance and security for your digital infrastructure
Build-to-Suit
Build-to-Suit (BTS) solution offers flexibility and scalability to build your IT infrastructure as per business requirements. BTS enables customisation of your data centre infrastructure so that you focus and grow your core business.
Network services
In today's digital economy, reliable, secure, and high-speed connectivity is crucial. Our network services offer Internet Bandwidth, Data Centre Interconnect, and direct Cloud Connect, ensuring your organisation remains connected and competitive.
Scalable Data Centre Solutions
CapitaLand Data Centre focuses on sustainable development and strategic growth in key markets. Our diversified real estate expertise and global presence position us well to capitalise on the growing demand for digital infrastructure.
Our customers include multinational companies in cloud, e-commerce, telecommunications, banking, financial services, insurance, and other large vertical domains.
When you choose CapitaLand as your data centre provider, you choose a name you can rely on.
Download our data centre brochure to find out more today!
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