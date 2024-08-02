CapitaLand Data Centre Locations
Our extensive network of data centre locations meet your infrastructure needs. Explore our presence in key regions.
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Empowering Global Digital Innovation
CapitaLand Data Centre (CLDC) locations prioritise the highest levels of scalability and security. With advanced infrastructure and robust security measures, our data centres provide an excellent foundation for your core activities so that you can focus on innovation and business growth.
With data centres worldwide, our solutions are customised to meet the needs of various sectors and markets. Our data centres are designed to support digital activities with exceptional efficiency and scalability, regardless of your industry.
CLDC is committed to driving sustainable digital transformation. Our data centres adhere to industry standards and best practices, combining sustainable design and resource management. You can access cutting-edge technology by choosing our data centres while contributing to a more sustainable future.
Schedule A Tour
Whether you're curious about our in-house security operations, sustainability features, or capacity options — our experts are here to guide you. During your personalised tour, they’ll walk you through the infrastructure while answering all your questions.