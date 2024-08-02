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CapitaLand Data Centre Locations

Our extensive network of data centre locations meet your infrastructure needs. Explore our presence in key regions.

 

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Mumbai 01

CapitaLand Data Centre, Mumbai 01 is within close proximity to India’s business and financial hub and the regional location for major hyperscalers. With over 10 cable landing stations in Mumbai, CLINT’s carrier-neutral facility will be able to serve our customers’ demand for low latency connectivity.

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Hyderabad 01

CapitaLand Data Centre, Hyderabad 01 is under development at CLINT’s International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) located at Madhapur. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security and a dedicated gas insulated substation within the site. Its technologically advanced specifications will allow it to serve hyperscale players and large enterprises in the region. 

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Chennai 01

CapitaLand Data Centre, Chennai 01 is under development on a 4 acres site in Ambattur, Chennai. The site is in close proximity to cable landing stations. The location has reliable power supply and well-developed infrastructure.

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Bangalore 01

CapitaLand Data Centre Bangalore 1 will be situated within International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) located in Whitefield, Bangalore.

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9 Tai Seng Drive

9 Tai Seng Drive is a 6-storey carrier neutral facility. The data centre is located in a network-dense location and has direct connectivity partnerships to leading network service providers including Global Tier-1 ISPs and Singapore Internet Exchange (SGIX). 

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38A Kim Chuan Road

This is a built-to-suit development leased to SingTel. It is located off Upper Paya Lebar Road, easily accessible via the Pan Island Expressway and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, and within walking distance to Tai Seng MRT station. 

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Telepark

Located within the Tampines Regional Centre, Telepark’s unique design stands out from the crowd. This eight-storey building can accommodate data centres, making it suitable for telecommunication companies or businesses looking for such facilities.

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Zhuanqiao 01

Located near the heart of Shanghai in Minhang District, the hyperscale data centre campus is well-connected by public transport and highway networks. It comprises four buildings with a gross floor area of up to 75,000 square metres and an IT power supply capacity of 55 megawatts, which can support up to 100,000 servers.

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Baoding 01

Baoding 01 has reliable power supply and advanced infrastructure configuration. Baoding 01 Data Centre is equipped with 65.5 MW of IT power capacity to meet the requirements of global technology giants, cloud service providers, and large domestic enterprise customers. It also has fully compliant, high-quality security configurations. 

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Baoding 02

This Data Centre is located in Zhuozhou City, Hebei Province, spans an area of 57,818 square meters and is strategically positioned near Beijing and the Xiongan New Area. With an IT power capacity of 45 megawatts, Baoding 02 DC is designed to cater to the demands of global technology giants, cloud service providers, and large domestic enterprises.

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Cressex Business Park

Cressex Business Park is a colocation data centre comprising a single-storey unit and a two-storey office. It is located in High Wycombe, which lies approximately 49 km north west from the City of London, with fastest train duration into Central London in about 30 minutes. The data centre is approximately 200 m from High Wycombe substation.

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Croydon

Croydon is a two-storey colocation data centre located 19 km south of Central London on the Prologis industrial estate. It is situated 0.6 km from Beddington Lane tram station, 30 km south east of London Heathrow International Airport and 30 km due north of London Gatwick International Airport.

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Reynolds House

Reynold House is a three-storey triple net powered shell data centre located 13 km from Manchester International Airport and 290 km north west of London.

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Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City is a built-to-suit single-storey data centre (triple net powered shell) located ~35 km north of Central London. Transport into London’s King Cross and Moorgate Station takes approximately 60 minutes. 

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Cateringweg

Cateringweg is a two-storey triple net powered shell data centre building of steel portal frame construction with a glazed frontage. It is located  20 km south west of central Amsterdam, in close proximity to Schiphol Airport and a motorway heading south towards The Hague and Rotterdam.

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Gyroscoopweg

Gyroscoopweg is a triple net powered shell data centre comprising two separate three-storey buildings of brick construction with metal cladding on the upper floors. It is located 7 km north west of central Amsterdam. Schiphol airport is located ~17 km to the south west. 

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Paul van Vlissingenstraat

Paul van Vlissingenstraat is a three-storey colocation data centre. It is located approximately 6 km from the centre of Amsterdam, with a train time of 14 minutes into Amsterdam Central. Schiphol Airport is located 18 km to the east with a journey time of 15 minutes via car.

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Bièvres

Bièvres comprises a four-storey office building and a one-storey data centre (triple net powered shell). It is located approximately 13 km south west of central Paris, adjacent to the N118 and N306 motorways.

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Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Montigny-le-Bretonneux is a two-storey data centre (triple net powered shell) with an adjoining three storey office building. It is located 23 km south west of Paris, in close proximity to a busy intersection where the N12 and A12 motorways meet.

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Chemin de L'Epinglier

Chemin de L’Epinglier is a three-storey modern concrete data centre facility (triple net powered shell). The site is in close proximity to Geneva’s CBD,  located approximately 7 km to the east. It is also adjacent to the Swiss/French border and 5 km from Geneva Airport.

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The Chess Building

The Chess Building is a high-specification Tier III colocation data centre facility situated in Watford, North-West London in the United Kingdom. The property enjoys excellent connectivity to major transport hubs and is highly accessible from London. It is currently occupied by five investment-grade tenants operating in various industries, including information and communications technology, retail, energy and financial services. 

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Saclay

Saclay is a triple net powered shell data centre comprising two two-storey buildings with a total of 4 IT rooms. It is located 19 km south west of central Paris, adjacent to the N118 motorway heading north towards Paris and 14 km west of Aeroport de Paris-Orly (Paris Orly Airport).

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CapitaLand Korea Data Centre 1

The property is a 24MW hyperscale data center with power capacity of 40MW. It is located adjacent to Seoul’s key business district and Sangam DC cluster.

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CapitaLand Korea Data Centre 2

The property is a 24MW hyperscale data center with power capacity of 40MW. Situated next to the CapitaLand Korea Data Center 1, it has 3,456 racks in 12 data halls within a 7-storey building.

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CapitaLand Data Centre Osaka 01

CapitaLand Data Centre Osaka 01 under development located within the Ibaraki cluster, Osaka, Japan, with a total power capacity of 50MW.

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Empowering Global Digital Innovation

CapitaLand Data Centre (CLDC) locations prioritise the highest levels of scalability and security. With advanced infrastructure and robust security measures, our data centres provide an excellent foundation for your core activities so that you can focus on innovation and business growth.

With data centres worldwide, our solutions are customised to meet the needs of various sectors and markets. Our data centres are designed to support digital activities with exceptional efficiency and scalability, regardless of your industry.

CLDC is committed to driving sustainable digital transformation. Our data centres adhere to industry standards and best practices, combining sustainable design and resource management. You can access cutting-edge technology by choosing our data centres while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Scalable Data Centre Solution

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