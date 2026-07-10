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2026 Awards

These awards are an affirmation of CapitaLand’s commitment to continue striving for excellence in our developments worldwide.

See more awards that CapitaLand has received over the years

CapitaLand Investment

PERE Credit 100

  • One of the only two pan-Asian real estate credit platforms in the rankings

ANREV

  • Ranked 1st in Asia Pacific by real estate AUM in the Fund Manager Survey 2026

Fortune Southeast Asia 500

  • Included for the third consecutive year

 

CapitaLand Development

2025 International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Award

  • CapitaLand Development – Sustainable Finance Award

CapitaLand Investment

SBR Tech Excellence 2026

  • AI-RETAIL (Digital Platforms - Casey)

Real Estate Asia Awards 2026

  • Digital Initiative of the Year (CapitaStar Transformation)
  • Technology Innovation of the Year (CapitaStar Transformation)

Retail Asia Awards 2026

  • Digital Transformation of the Year, Project Category (CapitaStar Transformation)

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2026

  • Best Use of Content (Mofusand Holidays) - Gold
  • Best Use of Digital (Mofusand Holidays) - Gold

MARKies Awards 2026

  • Most Creative, Out-of-Home (Dreams of Wonder, Raffles City Christmas) - Bronze

PR Awards Southeast Asia 2026

  • Best Use of Social Media (Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand malls) - Gold
  • Best Use of Virtual & Hybrid Events (Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand malls) - Silver
  • Best Use of Tech/AI for PR (Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand malls) - Bronze
  • Best Event-led PR Campaign (Live The Race at ION Orchard) - Bronze

Singapore Retailers Association Retailers Awards 2026

  • Best Shopping Mall (Jewel Changi) - Winner
  • Best Shopping Mall (ION Orchard & Raffles City Singapore) - Runner-Ups
  • Pop-Up Experience of the Year (Paragon & Raffles City Singapore) - Winners
  • Pop-Up Experience of the Year (Funan) - Runner-Up
  • Green Initiative of the Year (ION Orchard) - Runner-Up

 

CapitaLand Development

2026 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 

  • Park Regent – World Gold Winner (Residential High Rise)

2026 International Property Awards (Asia Pacific)

  • PARKTOWN Residence – Best Mixed-Use Development Singapore
  • PARKTOWN Residence – Best Mixed-Use Architecture Singapore

2026 World Architecture News Awards

  • 1 and 7 Science Park Drive, Geneo – Commercial Buildings Over 50,000 sqm (Bronze)

2026 Urban Land Institute Asia (ULI) Pacific Awards for Excellence

  • Geneo

2025 The Hong Kong Institute of Building Information Modelling (HKIBIM) Award

  • CanningHill Piers – Non-HK Projects (International) (Grand Award)

CapitaLand Development (China)

2026 Guandian Index
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellence Index: Top 10 Real Estate Models and Innovation Excellence
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellence Index: Top 100 Outstanding Real Estate Companies

2026 Urban Land Institute Asia (ULI) Pacific Awards for Excellence
Raffles City Chongqing (Finalist)

2026 Guangzhou Daily × Guangzhou Real Estate Trade Association
CapitaLand Development (China) – Guangzhou Quality Homes Model Developer

2025 Guangzhou Daily – City Brand Influence
CapitaLand Development (China) – Exceptional Quality Homes

2025 International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Award
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellent Partner Award

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

2026 Golden Dragon Awards
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Top 10 Pioneering Foreign Invested Enterprises in Green Transition in Vietnam 2025-2026

2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Outstanding CSR Activity

The Ascott Limited Corporate Awards
Business Excellence

  • Best Long-stay Hotel Brand in the Middle East 2026
    Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2026
  • Best Digital Experience Award (Gold Winner): The Ascott Limited - Ascott Star Rewards Mobile App 
    CX Asia Excellence Awards 2026
  • Recognition of Excellence Award: The Ascott Limited - Cubby Chatbot
    OpenGov Asia Recognition of Excellence Awards 2026
  • Best Serviced Residence Operator in China 2026 (won for the 19th consecutive year)
    TTG China Travel Awards 2026
  • Best Serviced Residence Brands 2025: Oakwood - Top 3 
    2026 DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards
  • Best Serviced Residence Brand 2026: Ascott - Winner (won for the 17th consecutive year)
    2026 DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards
  • Best Hotel Loyalty Programmes: Ascott Star Rewards - Top 10
    2026 DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards

Malaysia
Business Excellence

  • Best Malaysia City Hotels: Ascott Star KLCC Kuala Lumpur Top 10
    2026 DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards