2026 Awards
These awards are an affirmation of CapitaLand’s commitment to continue striving for excellence in our developments worldwide.
These awards are an affirmation of CapitaLand’s commitment to continue striving for excellence in our developments worldwide.
PERE Credit 100
One of the only two pan-Asian real estate credit platforms in the rankings
ANREV
Ranked 1st in Asia Pacific by real estate AUM in the Fund Manager Survey 2026
Fortune Southeast Asia 500
Included for the third consecutive year
2025 International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Award
CapitaLand Development – Sustainable Finance Award
SBR Tech Excellence 2026
Real Estate Asia Awards 2026
Retail Asia Awards 2026
PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2026
MARKies Awards 2026
PR Awards Southeast Asia 2026
Singapore Retailers Association Retailers Awards 2026
2026 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards
2026 International Property Awards (Asia Pacific)
2026 World Architecture News Awards
2026 Urban Land Institute Asia (ULI) Pacific Awards for Excellence
2025 The Hong Kong Institute of Building Information Modelling (HKIBIM) Award
2026 Guandian Index
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellence Index: Top 10 Real Estate Models and Innovation Excellence
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellence Index: Top 100 Outstanding Real Estate Companies
2026 Urban Land Institute Asia (ULI) Pacific Awards for Excellence
Raffles City Chongqing (Finalist)
2026 Guangzhou Daily × Guangzhou Real Estate Trade Association
CapitaLand Development (China) – Guangzhou Quality Homes Model Developer
2025 Guangzhou Daily – City Brand Influence
CapitaLand Development (China) – Exceptional Quality Homes
2025 International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Award
CapitaLand Development (China) – Excellent Partner Award
2026 Golden Dragon Awards
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Top 10 Pioneering Foreign Invested Enterprises in Green Transition in Vietnam 2025-2026
2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) – Outstanding CSR Activity