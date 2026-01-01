CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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A Sustainability Mover - Over 20 Years Since Its Formation

For over two decades since its formation, CapitaLand has been at the forefront of sustainable development in the real estate industry. Through continuous innovation and proactive strategies, CapitaLand has integrated sustainability into its business practices, driving positive change in the environment and within the communities where it operates. We take on a long-term vision and a holistic approach to sustainability, dedicated to creating a sustainable future which balances economic growth with social and environmental considerations.

The CapitaLand Group received the President's Award for the Environment (PAE) 2025, Singapore's highest environmental accolade, presented by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

International Tech Park Chennai Radial Road

CapitaLand Investment

CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is committed to being a responsible company contributing to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.
 

 

Learn More About CLI Sustainability
International Tech Park Chennai Radial Road

CapitaLand Development

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is dedicated to developing high-quality projects with the purpose to enrich lives and uplift communities that benefit all stakeholders. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do - CLD is committed to creating quality spaces for work, live and play through sustainable and innovative solutions, contributing to the environmental and social well-being of communities where we operate.

Learn More About CLD Sustainability