A Sustainability Mover - Over 20 Years Since Its Formation
For over two decades since its formation, CapitaLand has been at the forefront of sustainable development in the real estate industry. Through continuous innovation and proactive strategies, CapitaLand has integrated sustainability into its business practices, driving positive change in the environment and within the communities where it operates. We take on a long-term vision and a holistic approach to sustainability, dedicated to creating a sustainable future which balances economic growth with social and environmental considerations.
The CapitaLand Group received the President's Award for the Environment (PAE) 2025, Singapore's highest environmental accolade, presented by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.