Within its ecosystem, CapitaLand has developed an integrated suite of investment, development and operating capabilities that support its businesses and platforms in building core competencies across the real estate value chain.
With this full stack of capabilities, CapitaLand can optimise the strategies of its listed real asset management business CapitaLand Investment (CLI), and its privately held property development arm CapitaLand Development (CLD); to drive competitive advantage for its businesses.
CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CapitaLand contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.
CapitaLand owns and manages properties across a range of asset classes and geographies.
Our Ecosystem
Notes:
1The ROFR gives CLI a right of first refusal under certain terms and conditions to acquire Relevant Assets that CapitaLand or any of its subsidiaries wishes to dispose of. CLI may exercise the right to acquire the Relevant Assets (or, as the case may be, the interests in the Relevant Assets) for its own portfolio of pipeline assets, or CLI may exercise it in favour of any Relevant CLI Entity. “Relevant Assets” refers to any operational, income-producing properties for the following non-exhaustive uses: residential, retail, office, business park, industrial, logistics, data centre and mixed use properties, and lodging related (including multifamily, student accommodation, hotels and serviced apartments, amongst others) located anywhere in the world, and where the context so admits, shall include the shares and equity interests of any single purpose company or entity established to hold the Relevant Asset.