CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Board of Directors

Wong Kan Seng

Chairman

Independent Director

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Miguel Ko

Deputy Chairman

Independent Director

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Stephen Lee Ching Yen

Independent Director

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Ong Yew Huat

Independent Director

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Jonathan Yap

Executive Director

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Lee Chee Koon

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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Cheong Koon Hean

Independent Director

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Leong Wai Leng

Independent Director

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Juliet Teo

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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