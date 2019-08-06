Board of Directors

Wong Kan Seng
Chairman
Independent Director
Chairman
Independent Director
Bachelor of Arts (Honours), National University of Singapore
Master of Science (Business Studies), London Business School, University of London
Date of appointment as Director: 21 September 2021
Date of appointment as Chairman: 21 September 2021
Board committees served on
– Executive Committee (Chairman)
– Executive Resource Nominating and Compensation Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Chairman)
– United Overseas Bank (Chairman)
– Temasek International Advisors Pte Ltd (Senior International Advisor)
– Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (Patron)
Awards
– Public Administration Medal (Silver) (1976)
– National Trade Union Congress Medal of Honour (1998)
– London Business School, Alumni Achievement Award (2004)
– NUS Distinguished Arts and Social Sciences Alumni Award (2019)
– NUS Distinguished Alumni Service Award (2023)
Mr Wong served 26 years in the Singapore Government where he held various ministerial appointments in the Ministries of Communications and Information, Community Development, Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, and at the National Population and Talent Division (Prime Minister’s Office). He retired as Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security in 2011 but remained as a Member of Parliament till 2015. He joined the private sector in 2011.
Miguel Ko
Deputy Chairman
Independent Director
Deputy Chairman
Independent Director
Bachelor of Arts in Economics, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA
Master of Business Administration, Suffolk University, USA
Certified Public Accountant by the State Board of Accountancy, New Hampshire, USA
Date of first appointment as Director: 6 August 2019
Date of appointment as Deputy Chairman: 21 September 2021
Board committees served on
– Executive Committee (Member)
– Executive Resource Nominating and Compensation Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– CapitaLand Investment Limited1 (Chairman)
– CapitaLand Hope Foundation (Chairman)
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Deputy Chairman)
– Temasek International Advisors Pte. Ltd. (Corporate Advisor)
Past directorships in listed companies held over the preceding five years
– CapitaLand Limited2
Awards
– Global Award in 2007 (World Travel Mart in London)
– Visionary Leader in 2007 (Travel Weekly Asia Industry Awards)
– Regional Hotel Chief of the Year in 2007 and 2008 (voted by Readers of Travel Weekly)
– Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 (China Hotel Investment Conference in Shanghai)
– Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 (Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific - HICAP)
1CapitaLand Investment Limited was listed on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2021.
2CapitaLand Limited was delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021.
Stephen Lee Ching Yen
Independent Director
Independent Director
Master of Business Administration, Northwestern University, USA
Date of first appointment as Director: 1 August 2022
Board committees served on
– Executive Resource Nominating and Compensation Committee (Chairman)
– Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Limited (Chairman)
– Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (Chairman)
– M+S Pte. Ltd. (Deputy Chairman)
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd (Director)
– G2000 Apparel (S) Private Limited (Director)
– Marina South Investments Pte. Ltd. (Director)
– Temasek Capital (China) Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Board Director)
– Dr Goh Keng Swee Scholarship Fund (Board Member)
– Great Malaysia Textile Investments Pte Ltd (Managing Director)
– NTUC Foundation Limited (Member)
– NTUC-ARU (Administration & Research Unit) (Board of Trustees)
– Capella Hotel Group (Special Adviser)
– Singapore National Employers Federation (Trustee)
Past directorships in listed companies held over the preceding five years
– CapitaLand Limited¹
– CapitaLand Investment Limited
Awards
– The Order of Nila Utama (First Class) at the Singapore National Day Awards 2015
– The Distinguished Comrade of Labour Award by the Singapore National Trade Union Congress 2015
– The Distinguished Service Order at the Singapore National Day Awards 2006
– The Public Service Star at the Singapore National Day Awards 1998
1CapitaLand Limited was delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021.
Ong Yew Huat
Independent Director
Independent Director
Bachelor of Accounting (Honours), University of Kent at Canterbury
Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
Date of appointment as Director: 21 September 2021
Board committees served on
– Audit and Risk Committee (Chairman)
– Executive Resource Nominating and Compensation Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Director)
– Astrid Village (Pvt) Ltd (Director)
– Carson Cumberbatch PLC (Director)
– Kampong Astrid Pte Ltd (Director)
– Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Non-Resident High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea)
Past directorships in listed companies held over the preceding five years
– United Overseas Bank Malaysia Bhd (Chairman)
– United Overseas Bank Ltd, Singapore
Awards
– Public Service Star (2017)
Jonathan Yap
Executive Director
Executive Director
Bachelor of Science in Estate Management (Honours), National University of Singapore
Master of Science in Project Management, National University of Singapore
Date of appointment as Director: 1 September 2023
Present principal commitments
– CapitaLand Group Pte Ltd (CEO, CapitaLand Development and Executive Director)
– CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited (Director)
– CapitaLand Hope Foundation (Director)
– PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency (Director)
Lee Chee Koon
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore
Master of Science in Advanced Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College London, UK
Date of appointment as Director: 1 January 2022
Board committees served on
– Executive Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– CapitaLand Investment Limited1 (Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director)
– CapitaLand Hope Foundation (Director)
– Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Director)
– Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd (Director)
Awards
– Industry Figure of the Year - Asia Pacific at the PERE Global Awards 2024
– Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year at the Singapore Business Awards 2022
1CapitaLand Limited was delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021.
Cheong Koon Hean
Independent Director
Independent Director
Bachelor of Science (with merit) and Bachelor of Architecture (First Class Honours with University Gold Medal), University of Newcastle, Australia
Masters in Urban Development Planning, University College London
Doctor of Architecture honoris causa, University of Newcastle, Australia
Advanced Management Programme, Harvard Business School
Professor of Practice, Singapore University of Technology and Design
Date of appointment as Director: 1 January 2022
Board committees served on
– Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
– Executive Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– Centre of Liveable Cities Advisory Panel, Ministry of National Development (Chairman)
– Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, Singapore University of Technology and Design (Chairman)
– International Federation of Housing and Planning (Council Member)
– Keppel Technology Advisory Panel, Keppel Corporation Ltd (Member)
– Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Non-Resident Ambassador to Finland)
– NUS College, National University of Singapore (Rector)
– Urban Solutions and Sustainability Domain International Advisory Panel, National Research Foundation (Member)
– Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd (Board Member)
Key Awards
– Public Administration medal (Silver) (1997)
– Public Administration medal (Gold) (2005)
– Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding public service (2010)
– Convocation Medal for Professional Excellence 2010 (University of Newcastle)
– Urban Land Institute Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development (2016)
– Lynn S Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (2016)
– Asia-Pacific Landscape Architecture Luminary Award (2017)
Leong Wai Leng
Independent Director
Independent Director
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
Master of Applied Finance, Macquarie University, Australia
Date of appointment as Director: 1 March 2023
Board committees served on
– Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
– Executive Resource Nominating and Compensation Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– Singapore Power Limited (Chairman)
– Temasek International Advisors Pte Ltd (Advisory Senior Director)
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Director)
– Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd (Director)
– NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited (Director)
– NTUC Club (Council Member)
– One° 15 Marina Club (Member/Board of Advisors)
Juliet Teo
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Business Administration, National University of Singapore
Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder
Date of appointment as Director: 1 February 2023
Board committees served on
– Audit and Risk Committee (Member)
– Executive Committee (Member)
Present principal commitments
– Temasek (Joint Head, Portfolio Development Group and Head, Singapore Market)
– CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Director)
– Reefknot Pte Ltd (Director)
– Reefknot Investments Pte Ltd (Director)
– Reefknot Holdings Pte Ltd (Director)
– Council for Board Diversity (Member)
– Corporate Governance Advisory Committee (Member)
– PSA International Pte Ltd (Director)