CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About Us

CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, has been established since 2005. The Foundation contributes towards building resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting education, health, and well-being initiatives, targeting children, youth, and seniors. Going beyond donations, the Foundation also advocates volunteerism as an integral part of building a caring and inclusive communit

Resilience is at the core of everything we do. We look to empowering individuals and families with the resources and support they need to navigate challenges and emerge stronger. By supporting social capital, social infrastructure and social inclusion solutions, we want to build what matters.

Board of Directors

Miguel Ko

 

Chairman
Anthony Lim

 

Director
Lee Chee Koon

 

Director
Jonathan Yap

 

Director
Beh Siew Kim

 

Director
Tony Tan

 

Executive Director