About Us
CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, has been established since 2005. The Foundation contributes towards building resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting education, health, and well-being initiatives, targeting children, youth, and seniors. Going beyond donations, the Foundation also advocates volunteerism as an integral part of building a caring and inclusive communit
Resilience is at the core of everything we do. We look to empowering individuals and families with the resources and support they need to navigate challenges and emerge stronger. By supporting social capital, social infrastructure and social inclusion solutions, we want to build what matters.