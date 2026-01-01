CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Investment
About CapitaLand Investment
Fee Income-related Business
Real Estate Investment Business
Shopping
Discover Our Malls
CapitaStar Rewards
Leasing
Business Parks, Industrial and Logistics
Data Centres
Office
Retail
Self-storage
Flexible Spaces
Lodging
View Offers
Ascott Star Rewards
Residential
Singapore
China
Vietnam
Malaysia
Indonesia
Buy a home
Global
English
At CapitaLand Hope Foundation, we are committed to making a significant and lasting impact in the communities we serve through education, health & well-being initiatives.
Our impact since 2005 include:
donated globally
beneficiaries supported
volunteer hours
initiatives funded
countries supported
CapitaLand Hope Schools