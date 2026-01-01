CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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At CapitaLand Hope Foundation, we are committed to making a significant and lasting impact in the communities we serve through education, health & well-being initiatives.

Our impact since 2005 include:

> S$70 million

donated globally

> 560,000

beneficiaries supported

> 320,000

volunteer hours

> 250

initiatives funded

> 10

countries supported

> 30 refurbished

CapitaLand Hope Schools

Learn more about our impact globally

Singapore

China

India

Vietnam

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