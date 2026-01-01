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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Resources and Publications

Social Impact Report

Social Impact Report Cover FY2025

Social Impact Report FY2025

 

Social Impact Report Cover FY2023

Social Impact Report FY2023

 

Social Impact Report Cover FY2024

Social Impact Report FY2024

 

Social Impact Report Cover FY2022

Social Impact Report FY2022

 

Videos

Curious about the impact we've made?

Check out our past events and initiatives to see how we've come together to build resilience in the communities where CapitaLand operates.

For more videos, please visit here.

LoveOurSeniors Carnival 2025 Highlights Clip
CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative Grantees
#GivingAsOne 2024 Global Highlights
#GivingAsOne 2024 Tenants & Community Partners Highlights
#LoveOurSeniors Carnival 2024
Camp Cacti, a CapitaLand Empowerment and Resilience Programme
#GivingAsOne 2023 Global Highlights
#GivingAsOne 2023 Namaste India Global Campaign
#GivingBersama 3.0 Community Initiative Malaysia 2023
CapitaLand-ACE! Programme 2025
CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative
#GivingAsOne 2024 Singapore Highlights
#GivingBersama 4.0 Community Initiative Malaysia 2024
International Volunteer Expedition 2024 to Vietnam
Youth-REKA, a CapitaLand Empowerment and Resilience Programme
#GivingAsOne 2023 Singapore Highlights
#GivingAsOne 2023 Community Partners Highlights
#LoveOurSeniors Sin Ming 26 Resettlement Project