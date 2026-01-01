Resources and Publications

CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Investment
About CapitaLand Investment
Fee Income-related Business
Real Estate Investment Business
Shopping
Discover Our Malls
CapitaStar Rewards
Leasing
Business Parks, Industrial and Logistics
Data Centres
Office
Retail
Self-storage
Flexible Spaces
Lodging
View Offers
Ascott Star Rewards
Residential
Singapore
China
Vietnam
Malaysia
Indonesia
Buy a home
Global
English
Curious about the impact we've made?
Check out our past events and initiatives to see how we've come together to build resilience in the communities where CapitaLand operates.
For more videos, please visit here.
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