CapitaLand Group
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Our Partners 

Our Partners

Singapore

Allkin Singapore

ART:DIS

AWWA

Beyond Social Services

Bright Horizons Fund

Children's Aid Society (Melrose Home)

Community Chest

FaithActs

Fei Yue Community Services

Metta Welfare Association

MINDS

NeuGen Fund

New Life Community Services Centre

NParks

NUHS Fund – CapitaLand – NUH Children’s Nutrition Fund

Presbyterian Community Services

Rainbow Centre, Singapore

Save the Children

Singapore Children's Society

SPD

The Red Pencil

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

TOUCH Community Services

Yellow Ribbon Singapore

China

China Foundation for Rural Development

Rong Ai Rong Le

India

Gandhipura Government Higher Primary School

Nirmaan Organization

Pratham Education Foundation

Seva Mandir

Indonesia

HOME Children Center

ISCO Foundation

Rumah Kita

SOS Children’s Village

Malaysia

Unit Mutiara Food Bank, Penang

Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat Malaysia (Department of Social Welfare Malaysia)

Middle East, Africa and Turkey

Atyrau Orphanage Adoption Home Kazakhstan

Glory Christian Rescue Home Nairobi

Qatar Red Crescent 

Saudi Cancer Society

Zambia Orphanage Outreach Program UAE

Vietnam

Blue Dragon Children's Foundation