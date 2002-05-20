News
Increase Of Stake In Esmaco Property Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd (PREMAS Investments), and its indirect 51% owned subsidiary, ESMACO Pte Ltd (ESMACO), have entered into a share transfer agreement whereby PREMAS Investments will acquire the entire 100% stake held by ESMACO in ESMACO Property Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (ESMACO Shanghai), for RMB2,694,425 (S$596,276). PREMAS Investments and ESMACO, both Singapore incorporated companies, are subsidiaries of PREMAS International Limited (PREMAS), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand. ESMACO Shanghai, a company incorporated in the Peoples Republic of China, is involved in the provision of landscape consultancy services. The share transfer is consistent with PREMAS strategy in the provision of total integrated services. The share transfer is conditional upon the approval by the relevant authorities in the Peoples Republic of China, which is expected around 22 May 2002. With the share transfer, ESMACO Shanghai will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PREMAS and CapitaLand. The share transfer is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the current financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the share transfer.